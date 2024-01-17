Dr John Duffy is a psychologist, best-selling author, speaker and national media personality. Today he’s here to give us a first look at his latest book. It’s called, “Rescuing Our Sons." Over the past few years, Dr. Duffy noticed a distressing and undeniable trend in his office. He found that boys and young men are really struggling. "I see a profound sense of hopelessness and disconnection in them. A lot of our boys are giving up on themselves, their relationships and their futures."

Dr Duffy views this as a crisis. He worked with his publisher to fast-track the release of his new book “Rescuing Our Sons”. He wants to provide everything necessary for you to be part of the solution they so desperately need.

Dr. Duffy will be in conversation with Molly at Boswell Books on Wednesday, January 24th at 6:30 pm. Click here to register for the event.