Replace the Summer Slide With a Reading Adventure

Carole Barrowman is back with book recommendations for the children in your life! Carole is an English Professor at Alverno College. Her book reviews appear in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and The Star Tribune.

Surf’s Up with Moby Shinobi and Toby Too by Luke Flowers (4-6 years)

This series has lots of action and humor for children beginning to read. Moby thinks he’s a Ninja and Toby’s his dog. It’s written in rhyme and the illustrations are terrific.

Aru Shah and the End of Time by Roshani Chokshi (8-12 years)

This series blends fantasy with lots of mystery and action. The main character is 12-year-old Aru Shah whose likes to tell stories and exaggerate more than a little to fit in at school. When a group of her friends force her to prove her recent tall tale, she ends up releasing an ancient demon into the world.

The Wayward Witch and the Feelings Monster by Sally Rippin (8-10 years)

Polly Proggett is a witch and Buster Greclaw is a monster. They shouldn’t even talk to each other, never mind be best friends. Lots of action and magic and wonderful lessons about overcoming prejudice with friendship.

This Was Our Pact by Ryan Andrews (8-12 years)

A young boy and his friends decide to follow see where the floating lanterns go when they’re released during a fall festival. They make a pact that “no one looks back” and “no one turns home.” Their journey becomes a quest full of strange adventures and a giant talking bear. There’s also a movie on the way!