What does it mean to make ourselves better for the world around us? Today Hector Colon the president and CEO - Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan, gives us his best tips to reflect on areas in our lives where we want to see growth and ways to live up to our fullest potential. These are ways we can make a greater impact on our family, co-workers and the community.
Renewal of the Mind, Body and Spirit
Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin & Upper Michigan
