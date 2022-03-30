Renew Your Skincare Routine for Spring

Springtime is the perfect time to renew your skincare routine. Get ready to come out of hibernation and get healthier skin for the warmer summer months. You will want to get rid of dull winter skin and get a fresh, spring glow. Our pro-tip secret weapon for smooth skin is exfoliation.

Exfoliation means removing the dead skin cells sitting on the top layer of skin. While extreme exfoliation treatments such as chemical peel, microdermabrasion and dermaplaning need to be done in the spa, you can jump start the process by using at-home treatments.

The number one rule is to be gentle! There are several options and choosing the right one depends upon your skin’s condition.

Beth Frost is a Merle Norman studio owner. She joins us to talk about the different types of exfoliation. The best thing to do is visit a Merle Norman studio for a consult.

For more information and to find a Merle Norman Studio near you, visit MerleNorman.com.