Remembering a Milwaukee Landmark

“On Story Parkway: Remembering County Stadium” by Jim Cryns
Posted at 10:09 AM, May 18, 2021
Let the nostalgia come pouring through with a brand-new book! Do you ever say to yourself, “I remember when the Brewers played at County Stadium”? Or have you recently said, “I remember when the stadium was called Miller Park”? You can piece through all of these memories and more in On Story Parkway: Remembering County Stadium. Joining us today to share more information about his his new book is Author Jim Cryns.

You can purchase this book on Amazon, or visit onstoryparkway.weebly.com for more information.

