Relieve Lower Back Pain with Back-On-Trac Spinal Treatment

Dr. Jonathan Stevenson from Strive Integrative Health joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss Back-On-Trac spinal traction treatment to help you achieve relief from low back pain, herniated disc, sciatica, low back sprain/strains, and much more! Tune in to learn more about spinal traction treatment.

Strive Integrative Health is looking for 15 motivated individuals to experience life-changing pain relief! For a LIMITED Time, your 2-Day back pain relief jumpstart program is only $49, call (262) 649 - 7876!

For more information, visit Strive Integrative Health: Chiropractic in Brookfield, WI