Refreshing Our Airport Etiquette for Smoother Travel

Travel can be exciting, but it can also be stressful. Author and frequent traveler Brandon Blewett shares practical strategies for staying calm, healthy, and productive on the road. Drawing from lessons in his new book, How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: A Survival Guide for the Frequent Business Traveler, he offers tips on managing travel challenges, maintaining routines, and avoiding the stress and fatigue that come with frequent travel. Whether you're planning a vacation or traveling for work, these insights can help make every trip a smoother one.

For more information visit: www.brandonblewett.com