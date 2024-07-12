Reducing the Need for Glasses & Contacts after Cataract Surgery

Summit Eye Care of WI is committed to providing high quality vision care, specializing in cataract treatment and refractive correction surgery. They are Milwaukee’s leading provider of cataract surgery and the first practice in Wisconsin to offer the revolutionary RxSight Light Adjustable Lens (LAL). The LAL is the ONLY intraocular lens (IOL) that can be adjusted postoperatively to provide customized vision correction; this gives patients the unique opportunity to preview and adjust their vision based on their personal desires and lifestyle requirements.

Standard intraocular lens implants (IOLs) are most frequently used to reverse the effects of cataracts, and they also help many patients achieve clearer distance vision. However, most patients who receive standard IOLs during cataract surgery will still require glasses or contacts for reading or to treat astigmatism. Advanced IOLs can correct refractive errors and astigmatism to help patients achieve further vision enhancement with the goal of reducing their dependence on corrective eyewear. The Light Adjustable Lens is the most advanced and premium form of IOL available. Thanks to Light Adjustable Lenses, many patients are able to greatly reduce or even eliminate the need for glasses or contacts after cataract surgery. Joining us today to talk more about Summit Eye Care of WI and the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens is Nicholas Bruns, Lead Optometrist and Director of Marketing and Operations.

For more information on Summit Eye Care of Wisconsin and if you want to know if the Light Adjustable Lens is right for you or just want to find out more, please visit their website at www.summiteyewi.com or call them directly at 414-877-6414.