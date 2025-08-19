Rediscovering the Magic of The Letter People

Filmmaker Jason Paul Collum joins us on The Morning Blend to give a deeper look into The Letter People, a beloved educational program that first captured the imaginations of children in the 1970s and ’80s. In his documentary, Everything I Need to Know I Learned from The Letter People, Jason set out to uncover why this whimsical phonics program continues to resonate so deeply with adults now in their 40s and 50s.

Pre-orders are available now, with shipping beginning Labor Day Weekend.

PRE-ORDERS are immediate, then all orders ship Labor Day Weekend. Visit Everything I Need to Know I Learned from The Letter People to order a copy today!