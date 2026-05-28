Redefine What It Means to Live Well With Life Active Aging Symposium

A free one-of-a-kind event is back and inspiring older adults to embrace life with energy, curiosity, and connection. The Life Active Aging Symposium is designed for those 55+ who want to stay active, try something new, and celebrate all the positives that come with aging. Attendees can look forward to engaging speakers, interactive activities, educational breakout sessions, and live entertainment all in a fun, welcoming environment. From music and food to games, exhibitors, and exciting raffle prizes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy throughout the day while focusing on living life to the fullest.

The Life Active Aging Symposium is on Wednesday, June 10! To reserve your spot today, visit https://enjoylifesymposium.com. For more information, visit www.capricommunities.com.