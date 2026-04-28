Recieve a Complementary Rain Barrel and Learn About Conservation Benefits

Following the heavy storms and flooding, Veolia has purchased a limited number of rain collection barrels, and is partnering with the Urban Ecology Center here in Milwaukee to help give them away. Paul Keppler from Veolia Water Milwaukee explains why his company has decided to give free barrels away, and Davita Flowers-Shanklin, shares how rain barrels can help reduce storm-water runoff and conserve water in our community.

The applicant's home or business must be located within the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District (MMSD) service area. Proof of address will be required at the time of pick up. One Per Household/Address First-Come, First-Served- Once the barrel allotment is exhausted, the program will close.

For more information, visit Milwaukee.Veolia