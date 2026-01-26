Realistic Wellness Tips For The New Year!

New research finds close to 70% of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions before February 1st. That’s why health experts say the real key to success isn’t starting strong in January, it’s building habits that are realistic enough to maintain all year long. Mia Syn, MS, RDN is available to share simple, science-backed strategies to help viewers move beyond the January reset and create sustainable routines that support long-term wellness.

From prioritizing women’s health and navigating cold and flu season to making breakfast a daily habit that fuels energy and focus, Mia breaks down small changes that can make a big impact over time. For more information visit NutritionaByMia.com!

