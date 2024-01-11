Realistic Ways to Approach 2024 Resolutions

Research has shown that 70% of people abandon their New Year's resolutions before February 1st. Making sure that your 2024 goals are realistic is the secret to achieving these goals. No matter what you're working on, healthy, stress management, or over-all well-being, there are ways in which you can do this without getting overwhelmed.

The American Psychological Association recommends starting with small changes to your daily routine.MS, RDN, Mia Syn, has more tips to help people make their resolutions their reality. Keep an eye out for companies like Vega Protein, Bush's Baked Beans, and Oportun to pick up products or advice on getting ready for the New Year. From diet and proper food choices, supplements to use on the go, or financial checks, These companies have you covered.