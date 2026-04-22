Realigning Your Inner Self with the Stars

Many of us get lost in the noise of modern life, but trying to find that perfect new thing to put yourself back on track is no simple task. Citrine Skin Spa owner, Karen Lillie, poses the idea that the future may not be a new idea, but rather an ancient one.

By following astrology, and running your personal birth chart, they use the positions of the planets from the moment you were born as a compass pointing you back toward your most natural, aligned self.

If you receive this treatment you can take home your free Birth Chart and your choice of either a Cleanser or Toner

For more information and to book online, visit www.citrineskinspa.com