Real Mental Health Help vs. Social Media Advice

Jerry Halverson of Rogers Behavior Health joins us to discuss why so many people turn to social media for mental health advice and the risks of relying on unverified information. While online content can feel relatable, it often lacks accuracy and can delay someone from getting real help. Evidence‑based treatment, delivered by trained professionals, is grounded in research and tailored to each person’s needs, offering safer and more effective results.

Jerry encourages anyone who’s hesitant to reach out: you’re not alone, and real help works.

For a free, confidential screening, visit rogersbh.org or call 800‑767‑4411

