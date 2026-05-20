Reaching Everyone With Musical Opportunities

Brass Bell provides sales and rentals of musical instruments and related print music and accessories.

They are running an instrument drive and donations for the MORE Program now through the end

of the school year (June 15th)

The MORE program stands for Musical Opportunities Reaching Everyone. Tristann Rieck and Jack Steele sit down with Steph Brown to talk about the program and everything Brass Bell offers for budding musicians and experienced ones too! The store is located in Glendale at 210 W. Silver Spring Dr.

All instrument donations receive a $10 Gift card for Brass Bell or MKE Treasures (our sister

company, right next door!)