Raymond James Home 4 the Holidays Virtual Food Drive

Hunger Task Force is partnering with Raymond James & Associates and Today’s TMJ4 for the seventh consecutive year to offer an easy way to give back to local families this season: a virtual food drive. Home 4 the Holidays virtual food drive will offer an easy experience to donate to Hunger Task Force Dec. 1 – 31.

Run entirely online, holiday giving has never been easier. With the click of a button, individuals can finish their holiday shopping and give a charitable holiday gift, all from the comfort and convenience of their home, office or favorite chair. Donors can access the virtual food drive 24 hours a day through the end of December at www.HungerTaskForce.org.

An assortment of holiday food choices are available for purchase through the virtual food drive. Options include a holiday ham or juicy turkey for $15 each, and several selections to help support a family as they prepare a holiday meal. Donors can also gift a specific donation of any amount or dedicate their donation to someone special