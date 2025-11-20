Rapid Recovery After Shoulder Trauma: SoftWave and Manual Therapy in Action

Stacey Roberts, Molly Olson, and Tom Fay join us on The Morning Blend to discuss therapy options after sustaining shoulder trauma.

A golfer, Tom Fay, sustained a significant shoulder injury from an unfortunate run-in with a golf cart and got rapid relief through a combination of SoftWave Therapy and manual mobilization. He achieved full pain-free motion within three sessions, demonstrating how regenerative, non-invasive Softwave and skilled hands-on care can restore function faster than conventional rehabilitation alone.

