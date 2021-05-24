Rapid Fire Questions with Raven Jemison

For many years, there has been a lack of female representation in sports management jobs. One woman who is breaking through the glass ceilings is Raven Jemison, the Vice President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Bucks. Raven joins us today, just in time for the NBA playoffs! Raven will share her journey, discuss her current role, and answer a series of rapid-fire questions.

The Bucks will continue their playoff run tonight against the Miami Heat! Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.