Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Rapid Fire Questions with Raven Jemison

The Vice President of Business Operations at the Milwaukee Bucks
Posted at 10:13 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 11:13:38-04

For many years, there has been a lack of female representation in sports management jobs. One woman who is breaking through the glass ceilings is Raven Jemison, the Vice President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Bucks. Raven joins us today, just in time for the NBA playoffs! Raven will share her journey, discuss her current role, and answer a series of rapid-fire questions.

The Bucks will continue their playoff run tonight against the Miami Heat! Tip-off from Fiserv Forum is set for 6:30 p.m. CT.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019