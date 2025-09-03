Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin This September

Dr. Joy Lincoln and Drew Pape join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the inaugural Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin.

Rally Round is the evolution of the beloved Al’s Run & Walk, originally founded by Marquette’s Coach Al McGuire in 1978.

Participants are able to form teams, walk, run, or roll in honor of a loved one.

Parking is now free, and you can get $5 off registration for a total of $25. 100% of the proceeds from Rally Round benefit Children’s Wisconsin, powering Children’s revolutionary approach to caring for kids’ physical, dental, social, and mental health.

Rally Round for Children’s Wisconsin:

September 13 from 9 am to 4 pm

Milwaukee Mile at State Fair Park

Form a team and register for Rally Round! Visit Children's Wisconsin.

