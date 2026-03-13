Raising Money to Break Down Transportation Barriers

Kunes Auto and RV Group and United way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County are partnering up to raise money for the transportation barrier. Through this partnership, Kunes will become United Way's Transportation Champion, addressing two critical challenges facing Milwaukee residents: lack of access to reliable transportation and the absence of a driver's license. Running from March 1-March 30, Kunes Auto and RV Group will donate up to $100,000 to United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County's Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement program, contributing $100 for every vehicle sold during the month.

Visit https://kunesmke.com/kunes-drive-milwaukee-1000 for more information!