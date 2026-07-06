Raise a Glass to Mocktail Magic!

Brad Yates joins What’s Brewing Wisconsin to shake up something fun, flavorful, and alcohol-free. He is sharing creative tips for making your own mocktails at home. From bold flavors to easy ingredients, Brad shows how simple it can be to create a drink that feels special without the alcohol. Tune in for inspiration, refreshing ideas, and a little mocktail fun!
Watermelon Aqua Fresca
Ingredients:
4 cups cubed seedless watermelon
¼ cup fresh lime juice, plus a little more if needed
2/3 cup sugar, depending on the sweetness of the watermelon, plus a little more if needed
Instructions:
Scoop the watermelon into a blender along with ¾ cup water, lime juice and sugar. Process to a smooth puree. Fill glasses with ice and pour over the ice. *You can double this recipe and pour it into an aqua fresca barrel with 1 quart of water to serve large group/party.
Original Gatorade Recipe
Ingredients:
4 cups of water (divided)
1/4 tsp salt (sodium chloride)
1/4 tsp salt substitute, such as NoSalt or Nu-Salt (potassium chloride)
3 tbsp sugar (sucrose)
¼ tsp cream of tartar (potassium)
½ fresh lemon
1 fresh lime
Instructions:
Combine the salt, salt substitute, sugar, and cream of tartar in a large measuring cup or bowl. Pour in ½ cup of warm water and whisk until all powders are fully dissolved. Stir in the fresh lemon and juices. Pour in the remaining 3 ½ cups of cold water, mix thoroughly, and chill before serving.