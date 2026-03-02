Racine Outreach Community Health Centers is Open for New Patients

Outreach Community Health Centers and Racine Community Health Center Inc. are excited to announce the opening of a new Federally Qualified Health Center. This center will provide comprehensive primary care and family medicine services to individuals and families across Racine County. Julia Harris-Robinson and Janice Litza join the segment today to talk about what this milestone means for Racine County families., Having comprehensive primary care under one roof benefits families and encourages people who have not seen a primary care provider in years to walk through thee doors.

For more information, visit ochc-milw.org. To schedule an appointment call (262) 506-1695.