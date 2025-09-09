Put Your Best “Paw” Forward with HAWS!

Devon Magdic and Emily Hedinger join us on The Morning Blend to share the classes and training you can join through HAWS.

From entry-level classes at all ages to options that go beyond traditional classes, HAWS has many options available to gain better insight into building a stronger relationship with your pet. HAWS has many classes available when you register.

For HAWS adopters, you can receive $30 off entry-level classes, Life Skills for Puppies and Basic Manners, and two free 1:1 consultations that can be used anytime during your pets life.

You can train with HAWS, with all types and levels of classes available. To register or for more information, visit HAWSPets

