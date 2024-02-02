Put Your Best Brow Forward

Merle Norman studio owner Debby Hagie is back for a little less on brows. Brow shape, color and density are so uniquely personal to each person. Over the years, we have seen many brow fads come and go! Basic brow mapping can help every person achieve both a natural and classic brow regardless of the current fads. Brow mapping is a service that Merle Norman can offer to help outline the best placement for your face and eye shape. They can help you pick out the right tools and make up to give you the best brow for your face!

There areMerle Norman studios in Brookfield Square, Hales Corners on Hwy 100 between Grange and Edgerton. Also downtown Oconomowoc and downtown Grafton.