Put Some Feng Shui In Your Life

Internationally renowned Feng Shui master Marie Diamond,star of the international hit movie The Secret and author of Feng Shui Your Life, explains the principle of Feng Shui and how to use it to create a sanctuary that nourishes both the body and soul.

Have you ever decluttered a room and felt an overwhelming sense of calm and relief? If so, you have experienced the power of Feng Shui (sometimes called “acupuncture for the home”).

There is a direct relationship between our well-being and the quality of energy in our home and work space. Recognizing that relationship, the ancient Chinese art of Feng Shui activates the energy in our living space and harmonizes it with our own through color, texture, and the arrangement of the room’s furniture and accessories. By harmonizing the energy flow within our living space, we can help attract good energy, or chi, into our lives. For example, if we desire better health, we can use Feng Shui to foster an environment conducive to health, inner peace, and vitality.