Put An End To Poor Health Due To Breathing Problems

with ADVENT
Posted at 10:42 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 11:42:32-05

ADVENT patient, Andrew struggled with breathing problems leading to stubborn colds for years until he made the decision to undergo a procedure to improve his breathing and his quality of life. ADVENT Founder and CEO, Dr. Madan Kandula joins us to explain what causes conditions like Andrew's and why primary care physicians often overlook this problem.

You can schedule an appointment in 60 seconds by logging onto adventknows.com. Most insurances are accepted, and no referral is required. You can also visit any of the Milwaukee-area locations in Wauwatosa, Mequon, Oconomowoc, Oak Creek, and Pleasant Prairie. There are also locations in Appleton and Northern Illinois.

