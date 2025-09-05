Pulling Back the Curtain: New Book Highlights Judy Garland's MGM Tenure

Scott Brogan joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss his book on Judy Garland’s tenure at the MGM studios.

Judy Garland – The Voice of MGM, is the first book to focus exclusively on the study and celebration of Judy’s years at MGM. Garland entered the studio as a 13-year-old contract player in 1935. She left the studio in 1950 carrying the title “Metro’s Greatest Asset.”

Pulling back the curtain to reveal the truths about her career while also presenting previously unknown details and facts that are sure to delight her fans, as well as fans of classic film.

You can find the book on all online retailers and any brick-and-mortar bookstore near you.