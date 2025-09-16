Providing Care to Those with Alzheimer's: Learning, Coping, and Embracing

Former Governor of Wisconsin and Crusader for Alzheimer’s Caregivers, Marty Schreiber, joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss providing care to a loved one who has Alzheimer’s.

Marty shares the feelings and emotions caregivers often experience, how to stay mentally healthy when providing such care, and how to connect with others.

Marty’s late wife, Elaine, lived with Alzheimer’s for nearly 20 years until her passing in 2022. Marty provided care for his wife, and now advocates for caregivers and to focus on capturing moments of joy.

For more information, visit MyTwoElains.com

