Protecting our Senior Friends From Falling

SYNERGY HomeCare Provides Services to Help
Posted at 10:32 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 11:32:03-04

Most seniors want to stay in their own home, and it's not hard to understand why. But getting older can present challenges with safety, including the risk of falling. Falls are the leading cause of death from injury among people 65 and older. SYNERGY HomeCare is here to offer a helping hand, providing a range of supportive services to individuals who choose to continue living in their own homes. Joining us with more information is Ruth Busalacchi from SYNERGY HomeCare, along with Co-leader of Milwaukee Co. Fall Prevention Coalition, Suzie Ryer.

Log onto MCFPC.net to complete the online fall screening, find access to resources, and view links to virtual events. To receive a free home safety assessment, give them a call at 414-763-8368 or visit synergyhomecare.com.

