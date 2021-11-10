Watch
Protect Your Skin This Winter

with Pour Moi Skincare
Posted at 10:19 AM, Nov 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 11:19:48-05

Since the holiday prep seems to start earlier each year, so does the candy, cookies and over-indulging. And we have always been taught to believe that eating chocolate and other goodies is bad for your skin. Anti-aging skincare guru Ulli Haslacher joins us to share some enlightening news! Chocolate does not age our skin's appearance, climate elements do. Pour Moi Skincare allows you to align your skincare with the climates you live in and travel to. They are offering two early Black Friday specials! The Polar WOW 5-Piece Gift Set is $100 off and their Stocking Stuffer Day Creams are only $10!

www.pourmoiskincare.com/Milwaukee

