Today we learn about Project Bubaloo. The pillars of Project Bubaloo are funding research and spreading Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) awareness. Project Bubaloo's Research Grant Committee is comprised of medical professionals from a variety of backgrounds, parent representatives, and Project Bubaloo team members. They are dedicated to the rigorous and programmatic review of all research grant applications and have a commitment to fulfilling Project Bubaloo's mission of advancing the quality of care for those affected by congenital heart disease. The organization was started in memory of Theo James "Bubaloo" Schlicht. Nearly 40,000 infants in the U.S. are born with Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) every year. CHD is the most common birth defect and the leading cause of infant death due to birth defects.

Join Project Bubaloo at American Family Field for a fun family event with the race starting at 9am on Saturday September 14th. Each participant receives a swag bag and t-shirt with registration.