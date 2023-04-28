Samantha Montgomery and James Carrington from First Stage are here today to talk about their upcoming production of Bob Marley's "Three Little Birds." With the help of some friends, main character Ziggy will leave his house despite fears of tropical storms, evil spirits and a sneaky hair-grabbing trickster, Duppy.

The show runs now through May 21 at the Marcus Center's Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets start at $18 and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online. The performance run-time is around 70 minutes, including a brief intermission.

For more information, visit online at First Stage.