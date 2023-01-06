Private Event Spaces & DJs

Milwaukee Airwaves joins us to share the types of services they offer that would be helpful at your wedding. They have private event spaces, private events DJ company and event AV/production. Their openings are filling up quickly so get booked at one of their spots ASAP. To book a consultation or a showing, please visit MilwaukeeAirwaves.com
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 11:41:17-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.