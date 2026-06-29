Prime, Set, and Stay Fresh All Day

Keep your makeup looking fresh, smooth, and beautiful all day with Merle Norman’s Foundation Primer and Expert Touch Finishing Spray. The Foundation Primer helps prep and protect the skin with SPF 15 while creating a soft-focus finish that helps smooth the look of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. It also helps foundation, concealer, blush, and powder glide on more easily and last longer, especially during hot weather.

Pair it with Expert Touch Finishing Spray, an ultra-fine setting mist designed to lock makeup and eye makeup in place without feeling sticky or drying. Infused with aloe, vitamin B5, amino acids, cucumber, chamomile, Japanese green tea, and vitamin E, this refreshing spray helps keep your makeup from melting while leaving your skin feeling fresh. Together, the Prep & Set Set is the perfect duo to prime, set, and protect your look, available for $50 with a savings of $26.

For more visit https://www.merlenorman.com