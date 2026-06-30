Prime Savings for Food, Fuel, and Family Gatherings

Summer can be one of the most expensive seasons for families. With kids home from school, cookouts and gatherings filling the calendar, and road trips on the horizon, food and fuel costs can quickly add up.

Amazon spokesperson and Grocery Savings Extraordinaire Griffin Buch joins us to share how Prime members can make the most of summer savings just in time for the Fourth of July weekend. From limited-time fuel discounts to grocery deals and household essentials, Griffin will highlight ways families can stretch their budgets while still enjoying the season.

Viewers will learn tips for hosting smarter, not harder, including budget-friendly ideas for Fourth of July celebrations, summer gatherings, and easy ways to stock up on fresh, quality ingredients. Griffin will also share how Prime can help save time and money with groceries and essentials delivered right to your doorstep.

Whether you are planning a cookout, heading out on a road trip, or simply trying to keep summer costs under control, these tips can help families enjoy more savings all season long.