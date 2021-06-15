Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Preventing Dog Bites This Summer

With Tips from the Wisconsin Humane Society
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 11:27:24-04

With the summer season in full swing, you’ll find many furry friends outside enjoying the sunshine. Unfortunately, this creates a higher risk that a dog bite may occur. Stephanie Nespoli from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to discuss how you can prevent your dog from biting people and how you can prevent other dogs from biting you. Stephanie will also introduce us to an adorable dog named Whiskey that’s looking for a forever home!

To schedule a one-on-one behavior consultation, call 414-ANIMALS, or head to the Milwaukee campus today (on Wisconsin Ave.) to adopt Whiskey! For more information, visit wihumane.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019