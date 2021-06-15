Preventing Dog Bites This Summer

With the summer season in full swing, you’ll find many furry friends outside enjoying the sunshine. Unfortunately, this creates a higher risk that a dog bite may occur. Stephanie Nespoli from the Wisconsin Humane Society joins us to discuss how you can prevent your dog from biting people and how you can prevent other dogs from biting you. Stephanie will also introduce us to an adorable dog named Whiskey that’s looking for a forever home!

To schedule a one-on-one behavior consultation, call 414-ANIMALS, or head to the Milwaukee campus today (on Wisconsin Ave.) to adopt Whiskey! For more information, visit wihumane.org.