Prepping Your Money for 2025

As the nation rings in the new year, Americans are resolving to be different in 2025 – improving their financial lives by conquering their financial goals and looking ahead to a year of ‘living practically.’ Leanna Devinney, Vice President and Branch Leader of Fidelity Investments, chats with us about what people are looking to improve upon in 2025.

The Top Financial New Year’s Resolutions for 2025 are:

Save More Money: 43%

Pay Down Debt: 37%

Spend Less Money: 31%

According to Fidelity Investments®' latest New Year's Financial Resolutions Study, nearly two-thirds of Americans are considering a financial resolution for the year ahead, perhaps motivated by the continued impacts of inflation and high cost-of-living they have felt over the past year. In fact, the study shows nearly 3-in-4 Americans (72%) experienced a financial setback this year, forcing nearly half to dip into emergency savings.


