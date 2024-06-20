Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Prepping Your Home for Painting

Rhino Shield
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jun 20, 2024

Jeff and Roxanne Ecklund, owners of Rhino Shield are here to talk about a coating that can last longer than any traditional house paint! Rhino Shield is a ceramic coating that looks just like fresh paint, but it's guaranteed to last a minimum of 25 years! That's 5-7 times longer than your traditional paint job and they also have any color you can think of! Get 25% off if you call (262) 327-6261 before the end of the month! For more information visit rhinoshieldWIS.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo