Preparing For The Cost Of Education

Nicholas Walls from Lueder Financial Group joins us today to talk about how to prepare for the cost of education. From methods of payment to 529 college savings plans, Nicholas and Lueder Financial Group will have you and your family prepared before the time comes. For more information, visit online at Lueder Financial Group or email Nicholas directly to talk about this topic, nicholas.walls@nm.com.
Posted at 10:02 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 11:02:00-04
