Prepare for Medicare Annual Open Enrollment Period Now!

October 15 through December 7 of every year is Medicare's Annual Open Enrollment Period. During this time people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. Brianna Thompson and Ben DeGracie joins us to tell you what people should be aware of during this time.

Sovereign Select LLC is an independent insurance agency offering a wide array of insurance products from many different companies. With over 30 insurance companies products to choose from they offer health, life, long term care, dental, and specialize specifically in Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage plans, and Part D Prescription drug plans. They are able to custom fit individuals with an insurance program that best meets their specific needs. Call 262-641-4111 or email info@sovereignselectins.com for more information. For more information, please visit www.sovereignselectins.com