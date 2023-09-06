Prepare for Medicare Annual Enrollment Period Now!

Watch Now
Most people don’t realize that there is a natural gas explosion every 2 days in the U.S. The good news is natural gas explosions are completely preventable with natural gas alarms available now to detect leaks before the explosions occur. Julie Harris, Senior Marketing and Communications Manager for New Cosmos USA joins us today to talk about the DeNova Detect Natural Gas Alarm and the importance of detecting gas this National Safety Month. To learn more about natural gas safety, go to DeNova Detect. You can also check out their feature on Insider94.com.
October 15th through December 7th of every year is Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period. During this time people on Medicare can shop around for Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug plans. What should people be aware of during this time and what should they be doing right now? Brianna Thompson and Ben DeGracie are here from Sovereign Select. They will explain how you can prep for annual enrollment for Medicare, plus how they can help you decided what is best for you. They hold eduational events on the last Friday of each month at their offices. They can also arrange to come to your home or a coffee shop.
**Educational Events are the last Friday of each month at 10am in our office. 1339 W Mequon Road, Mequon, WI 53092
Next Dates:
Friday 9/29 @ 10am
Friday 10/27 @ 10am
Friday 11/17 @ 10am
Call 262-641-4111 or visit sovselect.com/events to reserve your in person or virtual seat.
***This event is strictly educational, and we will not be discussing any specific insurance companies plan details.
*A call to reserve your seat is preferred as seating is limited
*Feel free to just show up if unable to call ahead
*There is no cost for this educational event

