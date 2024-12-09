Watch Now
Prep Your Skin for the Winter Weather

With the new year just around the corner, it's an ideal time to reassess how you take care of yourself. Your skin health should be a priority, because when you look good you feel good. The cold weather often leads to less time spent outdoors, providing a perfect opportunity to focus on body maintenance and skincare. Experts agree that winter is a great time to address concerns related to sun damage and to examine any suspicious moles or growths. Dr. Nkem Ugonabo shares the latest non-invasive treatments available for your skin this season. For more information on treatments, visit Fraxel | Skin Resurfacing Treatment

