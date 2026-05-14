Potawatomi's Royal Slush

Looking for that Vegas feel? Potawatomi Casino Hotel has the best slots, best sportsbook, and best restaurants in the Midwest- Slushies were next on the list! Experience a full hand of flavor with twenty different slushie flavors, layered drinks, and enhancements. Mix and match or play it straight; either way, every pour is a winning move. Royal Slush is the perfect place to refresh and refuel between games.

Come check out your favorite flavor combination! Starting May 5, Cinco De Mayo from Monday through Thursday from 2 pm to 10 pm and Friday through Sunday from 11 am to 1 am. For more information, visit Royal Slush - Potawatomi Casino Hotel.