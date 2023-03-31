Pop At Your Spring Events

Melyssa Bauer, co-owner of The Flannel Fox, is here today to show us some new clothing pieces that are sure to make you stand out at your spring events. The Flannel Fox is located in Wauwatosa, and offers both men's and women's clothing. For more information, visit online at The Flannel Fox or check out their Instagram page @flannelfoxtosa.
Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 12:09:40-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.