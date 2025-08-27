In Poets and Dreamers: My Life in Americana Music, Grammy-winning producer and acclaimed music historian Tamara Saviano shares a deeply personal and revealing look at the rise of the Americana music movement. Saviano takes readers behind the scenes, recounting her decades-long journey as a journalist, filmmaker, and key player in the Americana scene. She offers intimate stories of legends like Kris Kristofferson and Guy Clark. A must-read for music lovers, Poets and Dreamers captures the soul of a genre—and the woman who helped shape it.

Tamara will be at Boswell Books in Milwaukee on August 27 at 6:30 pm. You can purchase a copy at Boswell or wherever books are sold.