Planting Now for a Blooming Spring Ahead

Gardening Expert and Horticulturist Melinda Myers joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss why fall is the best time to plant your bulbs for a flourishing spring garden.

Melinda also shares how you can force spring-flowering bulbs such as tulips, daffodils, and crocuses to bloom indoors to bring some color indoors.

To force bulbs into bloom, you'll need a pot with drainage holes, plant the bulbs in layers from largest to smallest, and 12-15 weeks at 35 to 45 degrees. You can find more information about bringing plants into bloom early by watching The Morning Blend.

