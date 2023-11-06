Planning your Next Winter Getaway

The holidays and winter travel season are just around the corner, and now is the time to think about where you want to go, what you want to experience, and most importantly – how to find the best price! Jo Franco, Travel Expert and TV Host, teams with Priceline to discuss tips for planning and budgeting your next winter vacation. This Black Friday, Priceline is offering discounts and deals that will help you get the most out of your trip. From savings of up to 30% on their early access sale to mystery coupons for up to 99% off Express Deals - now's the time to plan a trip without breaking the bank! Priceline is helping travelers take the stress out of their winter getaways with innovative new resources and generative AI features, such as Trip Intelligence, which helps you research and personalize your plans, and their new re-book tool, which allows you to easily re-book flights without any long lines or time spent waiting on hold. For more information visit priceline.com.

