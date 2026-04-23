Planning The Best Party You Can't Attend

Planning funerals is never easy, everything is emotional and its difficult to think what they actually would've wanted. To alleviate extra stresses during a time of grief, Pastor Bill Knapp, lead pastor of Fox Point Lutheran Church, invites listeners to come and plan their own memorial service, and shares how the process doesn't need to be gloomy, and can actually be fun!

Planning your own funeral lets you include exactly what you want, favorite songs and meaningful scriptures can be featured exactly as you want, instead of leaving your own legacy up to others. Doing it yourself lets you make a collection of your own greatest hits, for your loved ones to remember you by.

To get your own memorial service workbook, visit FoxPointChurch.org