Planning for End of Year Peace of Mind

Al Spiegel joins us from The Mclario Firm to talk about planning for the future and how this can bring you and your loved ones some peace of mind for the upcoming new year. It's important to have an estate plan, no matter your current age. Leaving your loved ones to take care of everything isn't the best idea. The same thing goes for wills and trusts, they aren't just for rich people - everyone should be prepared. Although it can be a tough conversation to have, it's important and you don't have to do it alone.

